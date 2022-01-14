Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County suspends jail inmate visitation due to COVID-19 surge

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has temporarily suspended all inmate visitation and volunteer services.

Sheriff’s office officials made the announcement on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page Friday afternoon.

“Due to the recent increase in COVID-19 and its variant(s), for the safety of the inmates, officers, and the public, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is temporarily suspending all inmate visitation and volunteer services until further notice,” the Facebook post stated.

The Facebook post also said that the sheriff’s office is not suspending attorney, clergy, and parole visitation.

“The jail administration will continue to take all precautions as needed to ensure the safety of the inmates and officers,” the Facebook post stated.

