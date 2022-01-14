Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2022 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala announces headline entertainer John Wolfe

Tyler Cattle Barons' Gala 2022
By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 2022 Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala announces headline entertainer, John Wolfe. Wolfe is a country singer who invites Tylerites to “get ready to honky-tonk.”

“Cancer does not discriminate, and never will. Someday, we hope that cancer will be eradicated and, together with your support, we can all do our part to reach that goal. Until then, we humbly ask for your support,” Gala Chair Whitney Cain said.

The 34th Annual Gala, New Rose, is the primary fundraiser for the American Cancer Society- Tyler. It is scheduled for June 11th at the Texas Rose Horse Park. Sponsorship opportunities are available at www.tylercattlebaronsgala.org.

