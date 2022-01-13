Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Winner of Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award announced

Bailey Zapp, QB from Western KY, wins
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 9:10 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Western Kentucky QB Bailey Zappe, a graduate student from Victoria, Texas, is this year’s recipient of the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose award.

A trophy designed in the likeness of the award’s NFL legend namesake will be presented to one of five finalists at an awards banquet held at Willowbrook Country Club in Tyler.

The invite-only event was emceed by CBS Sports football analyst Brian Jones.

The other 2021 finalists include junior UTSA running back Sincere McCormick of Converse, senior Baylor running back Abram Smith of Abilene, sophomore Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn of Round Rock, junior Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson of Austin.

Held annually in Tyler, Campbell’s hometown, the award program recognizes the most outstanding NCAA Division I offensive player who exhibits characteristics and values embodied by the hall of famer.

Presented by SPORTyler, the City of Tyler, and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce, the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award was created in 2012. Each year, a selection committee reviews nominees who meet the following criteria: born in Texas and/or graduated from a Texas high school, and/or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year Division I Texas college.

Past recipients include Bryce Petty; Trevone Boykin; Greg Ward, Jr.; D’Onta Foreman; Baker Mayfield; Kyler Murray; J.K. Dobbins; and Kyle Trask.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

