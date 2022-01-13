Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Inflation has customers doing alternate food shopping

(KLTV Staff)
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Because of inflation and rising food prices, many East Texans are shopping alternatives to save money. One of those is the Sasquatch Trading Post in Gladewater.

Owner and retired police officer and auctioneer Martin Pessink started the business almost as an afterthought, to provide discount food for families with tight budgets.

He buys damaged and excess products from food companies, from produce to European cheeses.

Selling all of his product at 50 percent or less of its value, he became a go-to for people struggling during the pandemic.

Now with inflation, he’s seen his customer volume rise 7 to 10 percent.

However, inflation has affected him as well, as he now is searching for ways to increase his inventory.

