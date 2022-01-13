VASH program to help homeless Tyler veterans find permanent housing
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler has received more than $29,000 to help homeless veterans.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development uses this grant toward the VASH program. That stands for Veteran Affairs Supportive Housing. It is meant to help get veterans stable and permanent housing. If you’d like to learn more about it, click here.
