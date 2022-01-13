Tyler Grace tabs ,former Harmony coach Tim Russell as new man in charge
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Grace Community School in Tyler has named Tim Russell as their new head football, coach.
Russell will join the Cougars after a successful run at Harmony. During two different periods of being the Harmony head coach he lead the program to a 106-62 record, making it to the playoffs 12 out of 16 seasons. Russell recently announced he was retiring from Harmony.
Grace finished the 2021 season 2-9 seeing their season end in the TAPPS playoffs.
