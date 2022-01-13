Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect accused of using meth and firing a gun inside a home is now in custody after a brief manhunt by Trinity County authorities.

In a Facebook Live Video, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said Damon Barnet is now in custody. Wallace added that Pct. 4 Constable Bria McMullen was patrolling a wooded area when he found Barnett and took him into custody.

One in custody! Posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Thursday, January 13, 2022

“Just a quick message to the would-be criminals - this is not the place to come,” Wallace said in the video. “If you run, we will catch you. We will chase you to the ends of the earth until your wheels fall off. This is not the place to come to do your crazy business, to use your meth. to try to assault people, to get your guns and shoot at people, or whatever you want to do.”

Wallace said Barnett is facing multiple felony charges, including two out of Polk County.

In the video, Wallace thank everyone who took part in the manhunt. He said in addition to TCSO deputies, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 teams and the constables from Precincts 1, 2, and 4 also assisted with the search.

Earlier Thursday, Wallace said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect they say is wanted for warrants out of Polk County.

In a previous Facebook Live from Wallace, he said they received a 911 call from a home on French Lane that a man had been using methamphetamine and had fired gunshots inside a house.

A Nixle Alert identified the suspect as Damon Barnett, 40. Wallace said Barnett fled into the woods behind the 429 block of French Lane of FM 355.

The alert said Barnett is wanted for probation violation warrants out of Polk County. It said Barnett should be considered armed and dangerous.

