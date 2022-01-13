Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’

‘If you run, we will catch you.”
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)(Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A suspect accused of using meth and firing a gun inside a home is now in custody after a brief manhunt by Trinity County authorities.

In a Facebook Live Video, Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace said Damon Barnet is now in custody. Wallace added that Pct. 4 Constable Bria McMullen was patrolling a wooded area when he found Barnett and took him into custody.

One in custody!

Posted by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace on Thursday, January 13, 2022

“Just a quick message to the would-be criminals - this is not the place to come,” Wallace said in the video. “If you run, we will catch you. We will chase you to the ends of the earth until your wheels fall off. This is not the place to come to do your crazy business, to use your meth. to try to assault people, to get your guns and shoot at people, or whatever you want to do.”

Wallace said Barnett is facing multiple felony charges, including two out of Polk County.

In the video, Wallace thank everyone who took part in the manhunt. He said in addition to TCSO deputies, Texas Department of Criminal Justice K9 teams and the constables from Precincts 1, 2, and 4 also assisted with the search.

Earlier Thursday, Wallace said the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a suspect they say is wanted for warrants out of Polk County.

In a previous Facebook Live from Wallace, he said they received a 911 call from a home on French Lane that a man had been using methamphetamine and had fired gunshots inside a house.

Nixle Alert identified the suspect as Damon Barnett, 40. Wallace said Barnett fled into the woods behind the 429 block of French Lane of FM 355.

The alert said Barnett is wanted for probation violation warrants out of Polk County. It said Barnett should be considered armed and dangerous.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Pictured are (top row from left) Ashley Hulshouser, Dylan Hulshouser, and (bottom0 Canyen...
Canton police arrest 3 ‘porch pirates’ after they allegedly tried to steal package
DPS clears man in fatal hit-and-run incident in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

Latest News

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
File Graphic. COVID-19 vaccine
Kilgore College will host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 19
Boil water notice rescinded for Palestine
City of Lindale lifts boil water notice for 27 homes
COVID Vaccine Graphic
NET Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Arp Junior High School on Jan. 18