Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We can all expect quite a lovely day today with sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Winds will be calm from the west for much of the day but will begin to shift more from the northwest later this evening. Skies remain clear tonight as temperatures fall down into the lower 40s by tomorrow morning, so once again you will want the light jacket before you head out the door, but you certainly wont need it in the afternoon since we’ll be right back up in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Clouds begin to increase by noon on Friday as a warm front tracks northward through ETX. A few showers as our next strong cold front surges through East Texas early on Saturday morning, but unfortunately looks like most of the area will remain dry. Temps on Saturday are upside down as warmer temperatures will exist in the morning ahead of the cold front but will drop throughout the morning and afternoon, so expect the PM hours of Saturday to remain chilly in the 40s but feeling much colder due to the blustery northwesterly winds. We’ll drop below freezing into the upper 20s to lower 30s Sunday morning and will likely flirt with the freezing mark on Monday (Martin Luther King Jr Day) as well. We are back into the upper 60s by Tuesday afternoon before cold front number two arrives on Wednesday which will help us cool down once more and will hopefully bring a better shot at rain.

