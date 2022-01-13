Texas couple murdered in 1981 identified; baby, now 41, is still missing

HOUSTON (KWTX) - Investigators have identified a Houston couple murdered in 1981 as Harold Dean Clouse and Tina Gail Clouse and work continues to solve the mystery of their missing infant daughter, who would be in her 40s today, according to Identifinders International.

The bodies of the 21-year-old Harold and 17-year-old Tina were found in a wooded area in Houston on January 12, 1981 by searchers led by a dog. The couple had been dead for almost two months when the bodies were discovered.

Police said Harold was beaten, bound and gagged. His wife was found strangled. The couple’s baby daughter, Hollie Marie, was never found.

The Clouses came to Texas from Florida in 1981 with their one-year-old by for a new work opportunity for Harold.

Dr. Jennifer Love, Forensic Anthropology Director of the Identification Unit-Harris County Medical Examiner’s office, exhumed the bodies to extract DNA to determine if the two were related.

In 2021, audiochuck, who produces true crime podcasts, funded the genealogy research. With Deborrah Pinto of the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, the case was solved by Identifinders Senior Forensic Genealogist Misty Gillis and former colleague Allison Peacock.

Gillis identified Clouse within 10 days of taking the case. When his family mentioned his wife, Linn was identified as the other victim.

“I’m very thankful to have been given the opportunity to work on this case. It was a difficult case emotionally,” said commented Gillis.

“We are pleased the Forensic Science Institute placed its confidence in us and we could bring closure to the Clouse and Linn families. We thank audiochuck for their generous support in funding the work on this case,” said Dr. Colleen Fitzpatrick, President of Identifinders International.

Work is continuing to list Hollie Marie Clouse with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

