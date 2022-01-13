Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, released information about 32 car burglaries in the area and four suspects who may have been involved. Those suspects are still at large.

They are identified as Keaire Dantrell Porter, Samaki Walker, Jaylon Sanders, and Isaiah Harris, all of Paris, Texas. Bond has been set on each man in the amount of $450,000 by Judge Austin Reeve Jackson.

According to Smith County Sheriff PIO Larry Christian, in the early morning hours of January 6, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls from residents in Whitehouse and later from southeast Smith County, concerning multiple vehicles being burglarized.

Deputies responded to the area of County Road 122 and Holcomb Circle and located a suspicious vehicle just north of the neighborhood where the multiple burglaries had been reported. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and identify the occupants.

While doing so, four people exited the vehicle and fled on foot in different directions. Deputies were unable to apprehend them. Upon returning to the suspect vehicle, deputies found numerous firearms inside the vehicle.

Smith County investigators and the Crime Scene Unit began an investigation. It was found that 13 separate vehicles had been burglarized in this area. One stolen vehicle was also reported.

Smith County Investigators met with officials from the Whitehouse Police Department and discovered that 19 additional vehicles were burglarized within the Whitehouse city limits. Multiple items were stolen from these vehicles as well, including guns. Later in the morning, the stolen vehicle was recovered in Smith County near Loop 49 and Highway 64 West.

During this investigation a search warrant was obtained for the suspect vehicle. During the search of the vehicle a gun was located that had been stolen in a burglary near Lindale even earlier that same morning. Additional evidence was gathered, including a fingerprint, leading Investigators to two suspects who live in Paris, Texas.

Smith County and Whitehouse PD Investigators traveled to Paris to continue their investigation with assistance from Paris PD, Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety. As a result, four suspects were identified.

On Tuesday, January 12, Smith County Investigators met with the Honorable 114th State District Judge Austin Reeve Jackson and presented four arrest warrant affidavits.

Judge Jackson issued arrest warrants on Keaire Dantrell Porter, age 32, Samaki Nassier Walker. age 24, Jaylon Demond Sanders. age 20 and Isaiah Lasaul Harris, age 24. for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity. Bond was set at $450,000 on each individual.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.