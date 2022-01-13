Owen McCown heading to Colorado, hoping to build on family legacy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Owen McCown was never forced to play football but growing up in the McCown family it was almost a given that there would be a love for the game.

Owen celebrated his college signing on Wednesday morning surrounded by his family. His father is Josh McCown, who played for over a dozen professional football teams in his career. His uncles are Luke McCown, the long time backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans and Randy McCown, a successful college quarterback at Texas A&M.

“It is not just a big day for me but also for the rest of the guys out here signing today, McCown said. “It is a big way to represent Rusk High School and from the McCown legacy thing I think it is just the expectation for us. It started with my dad and all them and hopefully it will go further down.”

McCown will be heading to Colorado to play for Karl Dorrell, who was a wide receivers coach for the New York Jets during his dad’s time with the team.

“Owen is a great leader and one of the toughest kids I have been around,” Rusk head coach Thomas Sitton said. “If you had to go out and find you a quarterback - if you could just make you one, he would just be that guy with all of the characteristics he has.”

McCown was able to play the last year of his high school career with his dad as a volunteer coach on the sidelines and his brother, Aiden, as a wide receiver. His last touchdown pass in a playoff loss to Bellville was to his brother with his dad on the sideline. It is moments like that that made the year special.

“He is a free coach,” McCown said. “You really can’t argue with him. We did argue some and he was never wrong. It was a special moment this year. He tells me just to work hard and stay true to who you are.”

