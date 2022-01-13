Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clear skies expected through Thursday. Above normal temperatures are likely as well through Friday, with Friday being partly cloudy. A strong cold front moves through on Saturday morning bringing with it a few showers and very windy NW winds during the day. NW winds are expected to be in the 15-25 mph range with a few gusts higher. Temperatures should be at their warmest just before the front moves through, then fall into the 40s during the day and finally resting near 30 degrees on Sunday morning. Mostly Sunny to Sunny skies expected on Sunday and Monday with chilly mornings and cool afternoons. Partly Cloudy skies on Tuesday as we warm up a bit, then another cold front on Wednesday of next week bringing some and cooler temperatures by next Thursday. Have a great Wednesday.

