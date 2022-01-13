No injuries reported after fire destroys 2 RVs in Eustace

EUSTACE Texas (KLTV) - No one was injured when an RV in Eustace caught fire Thursday, and the flames spread to another RV on the property.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR volunteer fire firefighters were asked to assist with a structure fire on FM 316 North at about 11:22 a.m. Thursday.

When Engine 1 with the Eustace Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene, one RV was fully engulfed, and the flames had spread to a second RV.

A short time later, PSFR’s Engines 4 and 2 arrived at the scene and started an “interior attack” on the second RV to stop the fire.

The Gun Barrel City Fire Department also assisted with the fire, the Facebook post stated.

According to the Facebook post, the Eustace VFD chief was in command at the fire scene.

Adam Robinson, PSFR’s chief, said no one was injured in the fire. He added that he didn’t think anyone had been living in the RVs full-time.

Both RVs were a total loss, Robinson said. The pictures on the Facebook post show that there wasn’t anything left of one of the RVs but a pile of charred rubble.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Robinson said.

