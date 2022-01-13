Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
NET Health holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Arp Junior High School on Jan. 18

COVID Vaccine Graphic
COVID Vaccine Graphic(Associated Press)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:46 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ARP, Texas (KLTV) - The Northeast Texas Public Health Clinic will be conducting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Arp Junior High School on Tuesday, Jan. 18. The clinic will be open to the public.

According to a press release from Arp ISD, the COVID1-19 clinic will be from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the athletic trainer’s room at Arp Junior High.

The NET Health personnel will have booster shots available for anyone interested, the press release stated. They will also bring the pediatric clinic for anyone who wishes to have their children, ages 5 to 11, vaccinated. NET Health will also have first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines available.

“Anyone under 18 must have a parent or guardian present in order to receive the vaccine,” the press release stated.

People seeking to get a second dose or a booster must bring their COVID-19 vaccination card showing when they received their previous dose. (A Pfizer second dose can be administered 21 days after a first dose, and it is 28 days for a Moderna second dose.)

“Walk-ins are welcome,” the press release stated. “The vaccines are free of charge, but anyone with health insurance is asked to bring their insurance card please.”

Face coverings are required, the press release stated.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

