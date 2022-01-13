East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s a chilly start with temperatures dropping into the 30s this morning. We’ll see a light breeze through the day with lots of sunshine and temperatures reaching near 70 degrees this afternoon. Friday starts with sunshine, but clouds will gradually increase through the day. Temperatures still make it to near 70 degrees Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front that arrives late Friday night. Chances for rain remain slim with this cold front, but there will be blustery north winds throughout the day on Saturday and temperatures will struggle to reach the upper 40s Saturday afternoon. Sunday still looks to be breezy at times and probably not much warmer than Saturday. The warm up starts early next week with temperatures quickly warming into the 60s by midweek.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.