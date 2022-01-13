Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Man arrested, charged for allegedly putting tracking device on woman’s vehicle

Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a...
Ali Gharrawi, 22, was arrested and charged with stalking after authorities say he placed a tracker on a woman's car.(Constable Mark Herman's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 6:09 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (Gray News) - Authorities in Texas arrested and charged a 22-year-old man for stalking after they say he placed a tracking device on a woman’s vehicle.

In a Facebook post, the office of Constable Mark Herman said Ali Gharrawi was arrested and charged with a stalking felony after deputies responded to a disturbance in Houston.

When they arrived on location, the deputies were met by a woman who said she was being followed by a man she was familiar with and was afraid of being harmed by him.

When the deputies investigated, they found a tracker they say the man placed on the woman’s car. They also said he had threatened to harm her if he found her with someone else.

Gharrari was booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $2,500.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit-and-run
Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

“It will all be used to help kind of proactively support our students, and not only close the...
Henderson ISD to receive $2.8 million in accelerated learning grants
Hwy 80 Cold And Covid Preps
Hwy 80 Cold And Covid Preps
Suspect Darrell Brooks Jr. was charged in November with six counts of first-degree intentional...
Prosecutors add dozens of charges in Wisconsin parade deaths
A student walks to Roberto Clemente Community Academy in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood on...
Chicago teachers accept deal on COVID protocols, keeping kids in school