Kilgore College will host COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 19

File Graphic. COVID-19 vaccine
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
From Kilgore College

KILGORE, Texas (News Release) - Kilgore College will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19.

The clinic will be held in the carpeted gym of Parks Fitness Center, 701 Laird St., on the Kilgore campus.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to partner with the Northeast Texas Public Health District to provide services designed to foster the health and safety of the college and our community,” said Dr. Brenda Kays, KC president.

Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available. Vaccines for pediatric ages of 5-11 will also be available.

Insurance will be accepted but is not required.

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent/guardian.

Face coverings are required to be worn inside the vaccination clinic.

No appointment is needed as walk-ins are welcome.

