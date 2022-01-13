Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
History of Mineola’s Select Theater shared in behind-the-scenes tour

By Lexi Vennetti
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Lexi Vennetti takes us on a behind-the-scenes tour of the Select Theater.

Jeff D. Hurley, Lake Country Playhouse Inc. President of Board of Governors explains the theater is in its 102nd year of business and is the oldest, continuously operating movie theater in Texas.

Hurley describes the original details still functioning in the theater, the history of the founders, and plans for the future.

