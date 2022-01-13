Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Fatal multi-vehicle wreck shuts down portion of Hwy. 31 E in Smith County

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck late Wednesday.(KLTV staff)
By Victoria Lara and Lane Luckie
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one person was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck late Wednesday.

At least five emergency vehicles are at the scene of the crash, about 10 miles east of Tyler, near the Smith/Gregg county line.

(KLTV staff)

A firefighter with Smith County ESD 2 said the wreck involving three vehicles was reported before midnight. Multiple patients were transported to area hospitals, with one fatality confirmed.

Additional information about the wreck was not immediately available.

The Texas Department of Public Safety will conduct an investigation.

Motorists heading both east and westbound on Hwy. 31 are asked to take an alternate route around the area, such as Old Kilgore Highway (FM 2767).

