Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS encourages Texans to use iWatchTexas

Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by phone.
Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by phone.(KXII)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although there were thankfully no school shootings in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year, DPS troopers are reminding students, parents and teachers about the iWatchTexas program.

The valuable tool is a partnership between communities and law enforcement and uses citizen-sourced tips on suspicious activity to prevent potential criminal acts.

Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by calling (844) 643-2251.

All reports are confidential. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictured are (top row from left) Ashley Hulshouser, Dylan Hulshouser, and (bottom0 Canyen...
Canton police arrest 3 ‘porch pirates’ after they allegedly tried to steal package
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
DPS clears man in fatal hit-and-run incident in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit-and-run

Latest News

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Fatal multi-vehicle wreck shuts down portion of Hwy. 31 E in Smith County
Lufkin independent school district is hosting their road map to advanced education event...
Lufkin ISD to host advanced academic session, innovation showcase
TYLER FUNDING FOR HOMELESS VETERANS
VASH program to help homeless Tyler veterans find permanent housing
The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team practicing for their next season.
Netflix’s Cheer features East Texas college cheer athletes
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 1-12-22 PART A
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 1-12-22 PART A