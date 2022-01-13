DPS encourages Texans to use iWatchTexas

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although there were thankfully no school shootings in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year, DPS troopers are reminding students, parents and teachers about the iWatchTexas program.

The valuable tool is a partnership between communities and law enforcement and uses citizen-sourced tips on suspicious activity to prevent potential criminal acts.

Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by calling (844) 643-2251.

All reports are confidential. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.