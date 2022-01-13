Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)(Angelina County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 17-year-old man Wednesday after they acted on a tip and executed a search warrant on a home and found child pornography.

Bradon Ray Grable, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on three third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges. His collective bond amount has been set at $75,000.

According to a press release, Special Agents with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn. After an investigation, DPS special agents got a search warrant.

DPS special agents executed the warrant on Grable’s home with the help of Lufkin police officers. After Grable was found to be in possession of child pornography, he was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the county jail.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time,” the press release stated. “We would refer any further questions to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement have shut down a portion of State Highway 31, east of Tyler, after at least one...
Driver arrested after fatal pedestrian crash on Highway 31 in Smith County
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Pictured are (top row from left) Ashley Hulshouser, Dylan Hulshouser, and (bottom0 Canyen...
Canton police arrest 3 ‘porch pirates’ after they allegedly tried to steal package
DPS clears man in fatal hit-and-run incident in Smith County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

Latest News

Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
Tyler Legacy students safely stop bus as driver suffers medical emergency
The IRS urged people receiving these letters to make sure they hold onto them to assist them in...
IRS requires Advance Child Tax Credit recipients to wait to receive 6419 Letter before filing taxes
Two Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their drive suffered a medical episode.
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Controlled detonation planned to destroy old Camp Fannin ordnance