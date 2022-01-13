Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Controlled detonation planned to destroy old Camp Fannin ordnance

(WGEM)
By Christian Terry
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office said a controlled detonation will be taking place Thursday in Smith County.

According to a Facebook Live video from Smith County Fire Marshal Jay Brooks, the detonation is taking place near the area of CR 334 and CR 335. Brooks said the Department of Defense is conducting the detonation on inert ordnance that was found which they said is remnants of Camp Fannin.

Brooks said there will be a loud boom heard from the explosion, but it is a controlled detonation. The Department of Defense is conducting the detonation to render the ordnance safe.

The area will be blocked off for the detonation and the Tyler Fire Department Bomb Squad is also on the scene.

