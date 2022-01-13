Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
29 charged in 6-state shoplifting ring that hit pharmacies

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announces the break up of a large scale theft ring in Tulsa, Okla.,...
U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson announces the break up of a large scale theft ring in Tulsa, Okla., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Looking on are Tulsa Police chief Wendell Franklin, right, and Oklahoma Attorney General John O'Connor. State and federal officials say more than two dozen people have been arrested and indicted for their involvement in a multi-state shoplifting ring involving more than $10 million in stolen merchandise. (Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP)(Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — State and federal authorities announced Thursday that they arrested and charged more than two dozen people for taking part in a multistate shoplifting ring that made off with more than $10 million in stolen goods over the past few years, most of which was over-the-counter medications.

U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson in Tulsa and Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor announced state and federal charges against 29 defendants. Johnson said 25 of those charged had been arrested and four others were still at large.

Prosecutors said the defendants took part in a conspiracy to steal mostly over-the-counter medications from retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Walgreens, CVS and GNC in Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas. The ringleaders would then arrange for the sale of the items on websites such as Amazon and eBay.

“Consumers and businesses incur a high price for thieves who commit larcenies and profit by selling their stolen goods to well-organized theft rings,” said Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin, whose department launched its investigation in 2019 after an organized crime investigator from a pharmacy retailer shared information about bulk thefts from its Tulsa-area locations. “Thieves should take notice. Tulsa is not going to capitulate and allow criminals to disrupt commerce in our city.”

