Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny skies this afternoon with high temps returning to the low 60s today. Overnight we’ll be in the upper 30s and low 40s with clear skies. Tomorrow, highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s! These well above normal temps stick around for Friday as well. While we’re dry through the end of the work week, a cold front this weekend will bring a low chance for rain on Saturday morning. Weekend temps will be in the 50s for highs, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. While we’ve seen some rain in East Texas in the last week, and there is more on the way, we could use as much as we can get. Our current Drought Monitor shows Severe Drought across most of the region. When this updates tomorrow, it is possible to see some improvement in Deep East Texas, but I doubt any for northern areas. Looking ahead to next week, temperatures will return to the 60s by Tuesday, and we’ll stay dry through at least the first part of the work week.

