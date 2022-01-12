Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Winter brings more challenges to East Texas homeless shelters

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Bob Hallmark speaks with a homeless shelter director as the cold weather brings greater urgency to help those in need.

As we enter the traditionally coldest part of the East Texas winter, homeless shelters prepare as best as they can to get more visitors out of the elements while guarding against the omicron variant.

The Hiway 80 Rescue Missions in Longview and Tyler are bracing for overcapacity conditions at their facilities.

The dead of winter traditionally brings more homeless and transient people looking for a hot meal and a warm place to stay.

Additionally, precautions are strict as the mission screens for anyone who could be sick or carrying the omicron COVID-19 variant.

Mission director Brian Livingston talks about the challenges of helping those trying to get in out of the cold.

