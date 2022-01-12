Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series

The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s...
The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s docuseries, Cheer.(KLTV)
By Erin Wides
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s docuseries, Cheer. Season 2 released Wednesday and showcases more about the program at TVCC.

The team took home a championship trophy from Daytona in 2016 and 2017, and has come in second the past few years to rivals, Navarro College.

The docuseries follows Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a national title.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit-and-run
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

Source: KLTV Staff
WEBXTRA: Longview’s Fire station 5 nearing completion
WEBXTRA: Longview Fire Station 5
Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s...
WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series