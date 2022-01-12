WebXtra: TVCC Cheer Team gets visibility boost from Netflix series

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team is gaining national attention from Netflix’s docuseries, Cheer. Season 2 released Wednesday and showcases more about the program at TVCC.

The team took home a championship trophy from Daytona in 2016 and 2017, and has come in second the past few years to rivals, Navarro College.

The docuseries follows Navarro College’s competitive cheer squad as they work to win a national title.

