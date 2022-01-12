WATCH: Longview mother searching for daughter missing in New York City

NEW YORK CITY (KLTV) - An East Texas mother is searching for her missing daughter in New York City.

Dulce Lopez, 31, was last seen on Nov. 29 at her apartment on Casanova Street in the Bronx. Her mother, Noemy Brinson, flew from her home in Longview to New York City on Dec. 16 to search for her daughter. Lopez is a graduate of Pine Tree High School and had lived in New York for about a year, according to her mother.

Dulce Lopez (KLTV)

“Even though I’m only one person, I felt I had to do something,” Brinson told KLTV 7 via FaceTime.

Brinson said a woman she believes to be her daughter was seen on surveillance video captured at a convenience store on Dec. 16. She said her daughter had suffered from mental illness and didn’t seem herself in phone conversations had before she disappeared. Her family said she had suffered manic depressive episodes before moving to the Bronx.

“I know she’s not in the right state of mind right now and not well, but she always calls me,” Brinson said.

Brinson said since arriving in NYC, she’s talked with multiple people and news outlets in hopes of finding her daughter.

“Anybody that God puts in my path, I talk to them,” she said.

A missing persons reports has been filed with NYPD, but Brinson is counting on help from the Bronx community to find her daughter.

Through tears, Brinson delivered this emotional message to her daughter: “I would tell her that she’s loved. That her family loves her. There’s a lot of people that love her. She can call us and just let us know that she’s fine, alive, okay, or something. And we’re here for her. If she’s scared of something, we’re here to protect her. Just call us.”

