State says COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Omicron surge

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services said new cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing and COVID-19 has never spread this fast in the state.

In a Facebook post, DSHS shared some graphics of the latest situation in regards to COVID-19 in the state.

New case graphic ((Source: Texas DSHS))

They said the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 44,036 along with a seven-day average of 92 new fatalities per day. They said current hospitalizations stand at 11,571.

DSHS in total, over 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas in the last week. They said that is enough to fill Kyle Field or Darrell K Royal Stadiums three times. It’s also nearly the population of the city of Corpus Christi and represents 7.1% of total Texas reported cases all pandemic as well as 1% of the state’s population.

In a separate testing graphic, DSHS said testing is up. One in three new COVID-19 tests are positive (35.6%).

Positive testing rate graphic ((Source: Texas DSHS))

DSHS says they share the graphics not to cause fear, but to inform how contagious Omicron is.

