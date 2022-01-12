Some SFA students don’t know college life without COVID-19 restrictions

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In Nacogdoches, Stephen F. Austin State University students started their spring semester Wednesday their spring.

Once again, there are concerns about the spread of COVID-19 on campus and throughout the community.

The hustle and bustle of a semester’s first day is still missing from SFA. Fewer students, masks, rules create the shadow of COVID-19.

The resumed face-to-face instruction is the normal some students long for.

“I’m a senior, but I transferred last year in 2020, so I’m glad I get at least one normal semester before graduation,” said SFA student Audree Campbell.

Yet, a spike in COVID-19 in Texas leads to concerns.

“I got an e-mail from SFA saying the quarantine time will still be about 10 to 14 days,” said Campbell. “They’re not doing the five because they can’t implement the mask mandate.”

Staff and faculty worry about not having enough sick days.

SFA student Cheteylar Cole is skeptical.

“A lot of people still come to class and wear a mask even though they tested positive instead of staying home,” Cole said.

“Definitely very selfish,” said Alex Loper, another SFA student.

Loper sees precautions as a gateway to normal college activities.

“Last night, we had a basketball game, and I went and they were all, even the cheer team, they were all already wearing masks,” Loper said. “They were taking very serious precautions. There weren’t many people there, but the people who were there, they were spaced out.”

It was a different but similar experience of what college life “used to be like.”

SFA is offering vaccinations and testing to students, faculty, and staff. On Wednesday, the university posted 62 active COVID-19 cases, based on the number of positive cases reported to the college’s administration.

