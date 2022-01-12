SFA football set for four home WAC games, three road games in 2022

Denver, Colorado (Press Release) - After a season under its belt and two new teams added to the league, the Western Athletic Conference has announced the 2022 WAC football schedule, which will kick off on Sep. 1.

The league portion of the season will kick off in week one with Lamar visiting Abilene Christian under the Thursday Night Lights on Sep. 1.

Among the other spotlight games on the schedule is Southern Utah opening its WAC era on Sep. 24 against rival Utah Tech (currently Dixie State until July 1). One week later is the Battle of the Piney Woods between Stephen F. Austin and Sam Houston at NRG Stadium in Houston.

Oct. 8 features a playoff rematch as UIW travels to Stephen F. Austin. The Cardinals outlasted the Lumberjacks in overtime in the first round of the 2021 FCS Playoffs.

Another rivalry game takes place on Nov. 12 as Abilene Christian visits Tarleton in a battle of the purple.

Non-conference schedules will be released by individual institutions. All home games will be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Thursday, Sep. 1

*Lamar at Abilene Christian

Saturday, Sep. 24

*Utah Tech (Currently Dixie State) at Southern Utah

*Sam Houston at UIW

*Lamar at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Oct. 1

*Abilene Christian at Utah Tech (Currently Dixie State)

*Tarleton at Lamar

*Stephen F. Austin vs. Sam Houston (BOTPW in Houston)

Saturday, Oct. 8

*Abilene Christian at Sam Houston

*Lamar at Utah Tech (Currently Dixie State)

*UIW at Stephen F. Austin

*Tarleton at Southern Utah

Saturday, Oct. 15

*Southern Utah at Abilene Christian

Saturday, Oct. 22

*Abilene Christian at UIW

*Sam Houston at Tarleton

*Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah

Saturday, Oct. 29

*Utah Tech (Currently Dixie State) at Stephen F. Austin

*UIW at Tarleton

*Southern Utah at Lamar

Saturday, Nov. 5

*Sam Houston at Utah Tech (Currently Dixie State)

*Lamar at UIW

*Tarleton at Stephen F. Austin

Saturday, Nov. 12

*Abilene Christian at Tarleton

*Utah Tech (Currently Dixie State) at UIW

*Southern Utah at Sam Houston

Saturday, Nov. 19

*Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian

*UIW at Southern Utah

*Sam Houston at Lamar

