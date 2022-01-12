Rose Capital West Little League enters partnerships with Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital

TYLER, Texas - Rose Capital West Little League (RCWLL) announced it has entered into five year agreements with Azalea Orthopedics and Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital (BSWTSJH) as exclusive sports medicine providers and sponsors for baseball games conducted at Faulkner Park.

“These agreements provide for qualified medical personnel to be present at Faulkner Park so that in the unfortunate event of an injury, the player receives diagnosis/treatment as quickly as possible” said David Lanford, President of RCWLL. “Azalea Orthopedics and BSW Texas Spine and Joint Hospital are both world class sports medicine providers and we are fortunate to partner with them.”

Under the terms of the partnership, BSWTSJH will provide an experienced Licensed Athletic Trainer (LAT) for all league games and select tournaments. The LATs on site will possess a thorough knowledge of baseball injuries through past experience with collegiate and minor league programs. In addition to game coverage, LATs will be available to coaches, league personnel and parents for workshops and instruction such as dynamic warm-up regimens and proper post-game recovery.

The physicians of Azalea Orthopedics bring to the partnership sub-specialized, fellowship-trained experts in the areas of throwing injuries, hand and wrist conditions, shoulder problems, foot and ankle care and connective tissue injuries. The combined expertise of the group covers the gamut of potential baseball injuries. Injury prevention, particularly the avoidance of overuse injuries, will be an area of emphasis for the group.

“My goal is that Faulkner Park be recognized as the top youth baseball facility in East Texas.” said Les Campbell, Facilities Coordinator for RCWLL, “These agreements are a huge step toward that goal. We have already resurfaced and improved the top 5 fields and formed a capital expense committee to determine the best use of the available funds to make further improvements at the park going forward.”

“In addition to the field improvements and the enhanced player safety resources, we see this as an opportunity to support the RCWLL and their effort to instill life values in these young athletes. Many professionals and physicians here at Azalea Orthopedics competed in sports and little league when they were younger. The lessons young people learn on a baseball diamond are irreplaceable. Learning teamwork, work ethics, and social behaviors are paramount in a child’s development. This partnership is about more than baseball; it’s about building the future generations of this community.” Said Patrick Wupperman, M.D., Orthopedic Surgeon at Azalea Orthopedics.

“Sports provide kids with great physical and social benefits. We appreciate the vision of Rose Capital West Little League and their efforts to provide the best sports related care and treatment for players and parents,” said Tony Wahl, CEO, Baylor Scott & White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital.

