Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies are expected through Dawn on Wednesday. A rapid decrease in clouds is then expected. Cool Mornings and Warming Afternoons through Friday. A strong cold front moves through just after midnight on Saturday, cooling us down throughout the day. Only a few showers are possible as the front moves through. Very little accumulation is anticipated. Temperatures on Saturday should slowly fall throughout the day starting in the middle 50s as the front moves through, then dropping into the lower 40s by midnight Saturday night. So, the temperatures on Saturday will be flipped. High in the morning, lows late in the day. Winds on Saturday should be out of the NW at 15-25 mph with a few higher gusts, making it feel a bit chilly throughout the day. Chilly mornings and Cool afternoons Sunday and on MLK Day. Slowly warming on Tuesday. Have a great Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
.
Pewitt CISD campuses temporarily close due to staff illness
Gilmer woman killed in Longview crash
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building

Latest News

Not much Disruptive Weather over the next 7 days. Few showers Sat AM. Windy Day as well.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Just a few light showers possible late this afternoon/evening.
Evening Weather at your Fingertips
Just a few light showers possible late this afternoon/evening.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 1-11-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips