Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Cloudy to Cloudy Skies are expected through Dawn on Wednesday. A rapid decrease in clouds is then expected. Cool Mornings and Warming Afternoons through Friday. A strong cold front moves through just after midnight on Saturday, cooling us down throughout the day. Only a few showers are possible as the front moves through. Very little accumulation is anticipated. Temperatures on Saturday should slowly fall throughout the day starting in the middle 50s as the front moves through, then dropping into the lower 40s by midnight Saturday night. So, the temperatures on Saturday will be flipped. High in the morning, lows late in the day. Winds on Saturday should be out of the NW at 15-25 mph with a few higher gusts, making it feel a bit chilly throughout the day. Chilly mornings and Cool afternoons Sunday and on MLK Day. Slowly warming on Tuesday. Have a great Tuesday.

