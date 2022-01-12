Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Oreo debuts new chocolate confetti cake flavor for 110th birthday

The new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.(Oreo via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a new flavor – limited-edition chocolate confetti cake cookies.

And yes, while Oreo does already have a chocolate birthday cake flavor, these are next-level goodness.

According to a press release, the new cookies have two flavors of crème stuffed in the middle – one is the signature Oreo crème, and the second is a chocolate cake flavor. Then, the crème and the cookie itself are covered in sprinkles.

Oreo says it is the first flavor to ever have sprinkles both in and on the cookie.

As with nearly every Oreo flavor, the cookies are dairy-free and vegan-friendly.

The chocolate confetti cake cookies will be on sale starting Jan. 31, ahead of Oreo’s birthday March 6 – the day the cookies were first sold back in 1912 in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

