Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD will close all campuses and facilities for a week due to various issues stemming from COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, school district officials said the closure will begin Thursday, Jan. 13 with a planned reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 19. No virtual instruction will be given during the closure. The statement said that COVID-19 has created a classroom staffing shortage, as well as a transportation shortage.

“At this time, there are too many campuses where we don’t have the staffing necessary to conduct academic instruction in classrooms. Also, absences in the district’s Transportation Department are affecting the ability to bus students to school in the mornings and back home in the afternoons,” the statement said. “While this is not an ideal situation, a shutdown of district operations should slow the spread of the coronavirus in our schools.”

Campuses and district facilities will undergo additional deep-cleaning by NISD custodial staff.

Monday, Jan. 17, was already a scheduled day-off for NISD students and staff because of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Incorporating the long weekend into the closure period reduces the impact on the district’s calendar. For now, NISD will absorb the closure with excess minutes built into the academic calendar.

The district enters into this closure knowing this will be an inconvenience for working families with young children, but the shut-down will slow the spread of COVID so in-person instruction can return on Jan. 19.

Districtwide there are 64 active cases within staff. That’s more than 6.1 percent of the district’s total employment, but three campuses have topped an 11 percent positivity rate and three others are sitting at more than 8 percent.

Some district operations will continue during the closure:

• Curbside meal pickup for NISD students will be available 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday and Tuesday at Mike Moses Middle School, 2801 Park St.

• The regularly scheduled special board meeting set for noon Friday will still take place at the E.J. Campbell Annex on 420 S. Shawnee St.

• All UIL activities planned during the closure will take place.

• A vaccine clinic scheduled for 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 13, at Mike Moses Middle School will still be held.

• The district’s offsite COVID-19 testing location at Margie Chumbley Academy for Success, 6003 North St., will reopen for normal operations at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 19, when classes restart in the district.

Testing is also available Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in Nacogdoches at Embry Health, an outdoor location at Excel ER parking lot, 1420 North St. CLICK HERE for a link to the testing site to reserve a timeslot.

The city’s vaccine clinic is held each Friday at the C.L. Simon Recreation Center, 1112 North St. CLICK HERE for a link to register for a timeslot.

