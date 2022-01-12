Multiple Henderson County fire departments battle Log Cabin house fire

LOG CABIN Texas (KLTV) - Multiple Henderson County fire departments battled a house fire in Log Cabin Tuesday afternoon.

The blaze left a family homeless, and the Caney City Police Department is collecting needed items to help them out.

According to a post on the Payne Springs Fire Rescue Facebook page, PSFR volunteer firefighters were notified about a mutual aid request for the fire at about 1:35 p.m. Tuesday. The department’s Engine N. 2 went to the scene, and the PSFR chief was in command at the scene.

In addition to Pay Springs Fire Rescue, the Gun Barrel City Fire Department, the Log Cabin Volunteer Fire Department, the Caney City VFD, the Malakoff VFD, the Southside VFD, Red Cross, and UT Health EMS also assisted with the fire.

“The Caney City Police Department is gathering needed items for the family,” the Facebook post stated.

