Longview’s Fire station 5 nearing completion

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview’s Fire Station 5 is nearing completion. It is just one of the many projects voters approved in the $104-million 2018 bond election.

Station 5 was built in 1985, and although it underwent renovation in 2016, it’s gotten a bit tight in there as you can see as a fire engine pulls into a bay. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the new bay is much larger with side-opening doors.

“From the aesthetic side, they are a nicer-looking door. They’re supposed to open in somewhere around three seconds. So that gives us a quicker response out the door,” May said.

The back bay doors are on backorder. The bay itself has built-in drainage.

“We try to wash our fire trucks, keep them clean, keep the road grime off of them, so they can pull in, rinse them off, wash them inside,” May said.

And looking up, the ceiling has color to it.

“This particular fire station, they painted the ceiling in it blue,” May said.

A contractor told us it cuts down on bugs and birds taking roost since to them it looks like the sky. And there is a common area, but no more barracks-style bunking.

“Each firefighter will have their own individual bunk room. They’ve got their own desk in there, so they can go study,” May said.

And they will have doors. On the other side of the bay is the four-story training tower.

“Station 5 has got the rope rescue team. So they have a training tower now where they can practice doing their rope skills right here at the fire station,” May said.

So they can respond more quickly without driving several miles to get back to the station. The tower has a crosswalk that connects to a long room that overlooks the engine bay. Directly below that room are storage areas for dirty firefighter gear. May said clinging smoke particulate can be a cancer risk.

“Some of the fire stations, they’re still hanging on a nail inside the engine bay. Well, we’re getting our stuff into cubicles or into rooms that are off the engine bay where they’re not exposed to it,” May said.

They’ve put a lot of thought into the new Station 5, and $5.3 million to help keep the public, and firefighters safe.

May says Station 5 should be done by the end of March, barring supply issues. When the new construction is complete, the older half of Station 5 will undergo renovation.

