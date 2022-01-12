Henderson ISD to receive $2.8 million in accelerated learning grants

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Henderson ISD has been awarded a $2.8 million grant from the program Texas COVID Learning Acceleration Supports (TCLAS). The funds will assist HISD in accelerated learning for students impacted by COVID-19 and other related issues.

“We know now that COVID is going to have a long-term impact on our students,” Assistant Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Bonneau said. “Its effect could be felt by students for years and years. We’re excited about the opportunities this additional funding will provide our teachers as they focus on how best to help kids going forward,” Bonneau said.

The grant draws on both federal and state money to fund districts across the state. The funding will go to programs including strategic planning, instructional materials, and teacher retention and recruitment.

“Another piece of the grant that is very important for us because we’re in a teacher shortage right now is that it will help to fund some of our paraprofessionals that would like to go back to college and earn their four-year degree. It will help our Ready, Set, Teach Program by supplementing some of the things to grow the program there that will help us kind of grow our own teachers,” Bonneau said.

HISD will use the grant to support tutors through the Vetted Texas Tutor Corps., purchase materials approved by the Texas Education Agency (TEA), and acquire additional materials for dyslexia and reading as well as college preparation. The money will also be used to hire a “Data Fellow” for a limited period to assist with creating a long-term strategic plan for accelerated programs.

“It will all be used to help kind of proactively support our students, and not only close the gaps that have formed, but prevent them from forming going forward,” Bonneau said.

