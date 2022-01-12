Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to get cookies to customers

In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.
In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - As Girl Scout Cookie season begins, the organization intends to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic with a hybrid selling model that includes on-demand delivery from DoorDash.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced the partnership Tuesday. It will allow people who don’t know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or pickup at a nearby booth.

Customers can order cookies through the DoorDash website or app in some locations in January, with expanded delivery beginning in February.

Among the other ways you can get cookies are by texting COOKIES to 59618 to receive more information or by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth or purchase cookies for delivery, starting Feb. 18.

For the first time this year, the Girl Scouts are offering Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel and sea salt, alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit and run
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Jacksonville man killed in early morning crash

Latest News

Michelle Baker drove to Minnesota with her award-winning boxer, Jasper, to participate in the...
Family uses sleuth skills to track down stolen show dog
After recognizing a photo of a person of interest, a family stepped and began cracking the case.
Dog found safe after owner's van stolen from outside Minn. hotel
Researchers are testing thousands of molecules by placing them in a solution that they provide...
Texas A&M researchers working on molecule that prevents mosquitoes from biting
A group of anti-abortion protesters pray together in front of the U.S. Supreme Court, Dec. 1,...
GOP bills in Florida would ban abortions after 15 weeks