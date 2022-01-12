Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS clears man in fatal hit-and-run incident in Smith County

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man suspected of involvement in a fatal hit-and-run incident has been cleared of wrongdoing.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an update Tuesday regarding a Dec. 20, 2021 hit-and-run with a photo of a man they believed responsible. The man, who was not named, was shown in a photo with a grey beard and wearing a Dallas Cowboys hoodie.

However, Texas DPS issued a follow-up statement Wednesday morning clarifying that the individual in the photo was incorrectly identified as a suspect.

“The person of interest in the previous release has been identified and cleared in this investigation,” the statement said. “Another lead has been generated from information obtained through media outlets. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

In the Dec. 20 incident, a driver was traveling northbound on State Highway 110 around 9:50 p.m. when they struck a pedestrian standing in the roadway. The driver then left the scene and was last seen headed northbound on Highway 110. The pedestrian was pronounced dead after being transported to a nearby hospital.

PREVIOUS STORY:

+ Pedestrian killed in Smith County hit and run incident

