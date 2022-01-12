City of Marshall issues boil-water notice for part of town

From the City of Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas (News Release) - The City Marshall is expected to make water main repairs on January 16, 2022, to a 16-inch water main just West of Hwy 59 in the 1300 block of E. Pinecrest.

Customers from Kay St. East to Hwy 59 will experience no or low water pressure while repairs are being made.

If no complications arise, repairs to the water main are expected to be completed within the same day. During this process, a boil water notice will be put into effect. All affected residents should boil their water two (2) minutes prior to consumption or until the boil water notice has been rescinded.

The City of Marshall will provide an update to affected citizens once the repairs have been completed.

Thank you for your patience and understanding as we complete this important project updating our City infrastructure.

