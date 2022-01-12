Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City of Lindale issues boil-water notice for 27 homes

Boil water graphic/Photo credit: WDAM
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Lindale has issued a boil water notice for a specific area due to construction work.

Utilities Director Kyle McCoy said they issued the boil-water notice because a contractor hit a water line.

McCoy said the notice affects 27 homes from Pearl Street to Shelley Drive.

Remember to boil any water if you’re going to consume it, use it for any kind of food preparation, or provide it to your pets.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

