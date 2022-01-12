Canton police arrest 3 ‘porch pirates’ after they allegedly tried to steal package

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Officers with the Canton Police Department arrested three “porch pirates” early Wednesday morning after they allegedly tried to steal a package from a home on Athens Street.

Ashley Nicole Hulshauser, 36, Dylan Hulshouser, 26, and Canyen Robinson, 22, were all arrested and charged with state jail felony engaging in organized criminal activity. No bond amounts have been set for their charges yet.

Sgt. Michael King with the Canton Police Department said the three people were working together to steal packages. He added the estimated worth of the stolen package is less than $500.

King said someone caught the trio in the act at about 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Any kind of mail theft is automatically a Class A misdemeanor no matter how many items are stolen, King said. He added the fact that Ashley Hulshouser, Dylan Hulshouser, and Robinson were working together caused the charge to be upgraded to engaging in organized criminal activity.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.