Bench scoring leads ‘Jacks past UTRGV

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team pushed their record to 10-5 on the year and 2-1 in WAC play with a 86-75 victory Tuesday night over UT-Rio Grande Valley in Nacogdoches.

SFA had a strong effort from the bench which contributed 42 points to the total. Heading into the game SFA had 257 turnovers this season and ranked 345 out of 350 Division I programs. The team only had 11 turnovers, compared to 24 in their loss Saturday to Tarleton.

“You cannot win games if you don’t get shots up,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “I think our guys valued the basketball a little more than they had the previous games. I thought we did better in the first half. You are going to win games if you protect the basketball. Our guys did better.”

Five different players contributing in double-figures led by Sadaidriene Hall (18p/9r/3a/2s/1b), followed by Jaylin Jackson-Posey (16p/3r/1b), Calvin Solomon (14p/6r/2a/3s), David Kachelries (13p/5r/2a/1s) and Latrell Jossell (11p/1r/5a2s).

SFA also benefited off of 30 fast break points and 13 second chance points.

The Lumberjacks will get a short break and then hit the road to Huntsville Saturday to take on Sam Houston. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.

