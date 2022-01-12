Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update
Advertisement

Bench scoring leads ‘Jacks past UTRGV

Day day Hall
Day day Hall(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:39 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team pushed their record to 10-5 on the year and 2-1 in WAC play with a 86-75 victory Tuesday night over UT-Rio Grande Valley in Nacogdoches.

SFA had a strong effort from the bench which contributed 42 points to the total. Heading into the game SFA had 257 turnovers this season and ranked 345 out of 350 Division I programs. The team only had 11 turnovers, compared to 24 in their loss Saturday to Tarleton.

“You cannot win games if you don’t get shots up,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “I think our guys valued the basketball a little more than they had the previous games. I thought we did better in the first half. You are going to win games if you protect the basketball. Our guys did better.”

Five different players contributing in double-figures led by Sadaidriene Hall (18p/9r/3a/2s/1b), followed by Jaylin Jackson-Posey (16p/3r/1b), Calvin Solomon (14p/6r/2a/3s), David Kachelries (13p/5r/2a/1s) and Latrell Jossell (11p/1r/5a2s).

SFA also benefited off of 30 fast break points and 13 second chance points.

The Lumberjacks will get a short break and then hit the road to Huntsville Saturday to take on Sam Houston. Tip off is set for 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
.
Pewitt CISD campuses temporarily close due to staff illness
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Gilmer woman killed in Longview crash
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building
Woman arrested after crashing into Longview building

Latest News

Campbell Awards
Campbell Awards
SFA Ladyjacks
SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests
SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests
SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama