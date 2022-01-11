Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Woman killed in wreck at school bus stop in Van Zandt County

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who stopped for a school bus unloading students was killed in a crash Monday.

DPS reports the preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Mitsubishi Mirage was heading westbound on SH 64 and stopped for a school bus ahead.

The driver of a Chevrolet Trax SUV, Mary L. Robinson, 71, of Canton struck the driver stopped for the bus. The driver of the Mitsubishi, Toni L. Powell, 42, of Fruitvale was killed.

According to DPS, Robinson claimed the sun was causing her to have limited visibility and failed to control her speed. Robinson was taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred approximately eight miles east of Ben Wheeler at 4:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

