WebXtra: East Texas couple converts bus to put video games on the go

POLLOK, Texas (KTRE) - Joshlyn Jackson said she and her husband, who live in Pollok north of Lufkin, are avid gamers who always dreamed of owning their own business. After he lost his job due to COVID-19, the couple decided to take the leap by converting an old school bus into a mobile video game center that can be rented out for parties and events.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.