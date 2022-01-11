WEBXTRA: Beckville High School pet grooming program teaches students skills for the future

BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Students at one East Texas high school have the ability to put the skills they are learning in one of their classes to use right now.

At Beckville High School, students of the Small Animal Management course have started a pet grooming program. Those with dogs can schedule appointments to bring their dogs in for grooming.

Amy Podlewski, the Agricultural Science Department head, says the program allows the students to use the skills they are learning right now and also allows them to develop the skills further should they choose to continue in the field in the future.

“Those students that come in, it gives them the chance to get hands on experience with actual animals, at the same time it teaches them the skills they need if they want to pursue a career in something like grooming or veterinary assistance, veterinary science,” she said.

9th grader Aiden Walker said he enjoys the class and the many different skills he is learning in it.

“So far this class has been really fun, along with our dog grooming which we have in this class, we also do multiple other things, like for right now we are getting into equine science with horses but I’ve learned a lot about veterinary school and I think it’d be a good path for me to continue,” Walker said.

Podlewski said during her time working as a veterinary assistant, she discovered her calling to be an ag teacher.

“I knew from my experiences in the clinic kind of what a student would need to be successful and so I decided this was a great way for them to get some hands experience to make them successful,” Podlewski said.

9th grader Jessie Mcafee said she loves the chance to be able to work with the animals.

“It’s awesome getting to come here every single day and getting to be with all the dogs and all the people, it’s really fun, it brightens your day and it’s something I’m going to use in the future,” Mcafee said.

If you want to schedule an appointment for pet grooming, you can call Beckville High School.

