Smith County commissioners agree partially with request to send animal control officers to police academy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County commissioners cleared the way Tuesday for the county’s animal control supervisor and one other officer to go to the police academy.

Their consensus comes after a request made in December by Smith County Animal Control and Shelter Supervisor Amber Greene to relaunch a program that sends animal control officers to the police academy, in hopes of avoiding calls for assistance to the sheriff’s office and constables offices.

“In about 80% of our animal cruelty investigations, we’re seeking law enforcement help,” Greene said in December. Among her reasons for the recent request: a new law taking effect on Jan. 18 that will make it illegal to leave dogs chained up outside, and will require proper shelter and water.

“I can see the potential of overwhelming the sheriff’s office on these calls,” Greene said about the new law in December.

On Tuesday, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said while the costs on the front-end would be covered by the East Texas Councils of Government, there would be costs on the back-end related to equipment and the time off that would be required while the officers were out training.

Commissioners ultimately agreed the best decision was to send only Greene and an officer of her choosing to the academy, and then revisit the issue if needed.

“This is actually a nice step for your office,” Moran said in court. “It’s something that will provide a lot of added benefit without all of the added costs on the backside that have been identified.”

