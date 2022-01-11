Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA men’s basketball focusing on fixing turnover mistakes heading into first home conference game

SFA basketball
SFA basketball(SFA Athletics)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA men’s basketball team is focused on getting back in the win column after an overtime loss at Tarleton State on Saturday.

In the 77-71 loss, turnovers were an issue. Turnovers have been an issue all year. The Lumberjacks have 257 turnovers this year ranking 345 out of 350 Division one teams.

“Turnovers is the first thing that comes to everyone’s mind,” head coach Kyle Keller said. “I think the defenses we have played in the last two opponents had a lot to do with that. Our main focus is cleaning up the turnovers because everything else has been good. "

The Jacks will play UT-Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. It is only the fourth time the two have players with UTRGV holding a 2-1 series lead.

“We have four games in eight days,” Keller said “It is some new and some old. It is exciting times for us. I hope we can get the students back in here with classes coming back.”

