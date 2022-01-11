SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks and the Angelina Roadrunners both picked up Monday victories in games that were originally postponed from earlier dates.

Behind four ‘Jacks in double figures, SFA improved to 3-0 in WAC play behind a dominating 81-65 win over ACU Monday night in the William R. Johnson Coliseum. For the second straight game, Aiyana Johnson led the ‘Jacks with 20 points and 10 rebounds picking up her third double-double of the season. The SFA women will return to the court on Saturday to take on Sam Houston at 2 p.m.

Quandre Bullock led the Angelina Roadrunners with 27 points in their 79-75 win over Panola College. AC got out to a hot start going 9-9 in early field goals. Panola trailed 39-30 at the half and outscored the ‘Runners 45-40 in the second half but it was not enough. The ‘Runners moved to 5-8 on the season and picked up their first win in conference play. Angelina will take on Coastal Bend on Saturday at 2 p.m.

