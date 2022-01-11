Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Mostly Clear Skies are expected through mid-morning hours on Tuesday. Increasing clouds are then expected as a weak upper-level disturbance moves overhead during the afternoon/evening hours. Only a few showers are expected to be scattered over East Texas during this time. Rainfall totals expected to be less than .10″ Skies will start off partly cloudy on Wednesday but become mostly sunny during the afternoon as the disturbance moves east. Lots of sunshine expected Wednesday through Thursday with temps warming up nicely. Partly Cloudy and even warmer on Friday as we wait for an uneventful cold front to move through on Saturday morning. Temperatures should fall throughout the day on Saturday with highs in the morning and lows expected late in the day. Partly Cloudy and chilly on Sunday and Monday. Have a great Night!!!

